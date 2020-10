KLANG: A man who broke Covid-19 quarantine was arrested by police on Saturday after he was captured on video at a petrol station in Persiaran Batu Nilam, Bukit Tinggi a day earlier.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli yesterday said the 30-year-old, who lives in Klang, is an oil and gas engineer who had returned from Sabah on Oct 3.

He said the engineer is being investigated for unlawfully or negligently risking the spread of an infectious disease dangerous to life under Section 269 of the Penal Code.

The case came to light after a video showing a nurse and an unidentified man confronting the engineer went viral on social media on Friday.

The frontliner and the man questioned the engineer for being in public when he ought to stay indoor.

The engineer was heard saying that he was on his way to “have the wristband cut” but stopped at the petrol station to buy fuel.

The unidentified man, who was taking the video is heard telling the engineer that he should have his wristband cut first before being in public as his actions can cause panic.

The engineer, who was wearing a mask, lamented about having the matter captured on video but the man said it was his right to do so.

Meanwhile, on the ongoing conditional movement control order in Klang, Shamsul said police mounted two new checkpoints at Taman Sentosa and Jalan Sungai Udang, Kampung Delek yesterday.

Four other checkpoints activated on Friday and Saturday were Bukit Tinggi (Bayu Perdana), Taman Sri Andalas, Bandar Puteri and Taman Suri Pendamar.