SHAH ALAM: The disposal of oil-based waste is suspected to be the cause of the odour pollution which forced the total shut down of Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants; Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 Water Treatment plants, as well as the Rantau Panjang Treatment plant downstream.

Selangor Environment, Green Technology and Consumer Affairs committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said investigations by the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) found that oil-based waste was found in the inlet chamber of Indah Water Konsortium’s (IWK) regional sewage treatment plant in Batang Kali, Hulu Langat.

“It was discovered at about 7am this morning when the investigation found that there was a layer of oil in the chamber of the plant.

“The IWK had to close the inlet at around 9am for cleaning this evening,“ he said today.

He said the oil-based waste was believed to be dumped illegally from the nearby industrial area of the plant.

Hee said Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) used six tonnes of active carbon (AC) to control the pollution.

“So far, LUAS and all relevant parties are working together to address this issue promptly,“ Hee said.

It was earlier reported that all the water treatment plans involved were back to being fully operational this morning.

Yesterday, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 client accounts in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions following the incident. - Bernama