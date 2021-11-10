Oil palm harvester charged with murder

PASIR MAS: An oil palm harvester was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his sister-in-law last month.

Amir Sharif Muhamad, 30, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Muhammad Yusoff Abdullah, but no plea was recorded as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Amir Sharif was charged with murdering the 17-year-old girl at a house in Kampung Apa-apa, Bunut Susu, here between 8am and 9am last Oct 29.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set Dec 14 for mention. — Bernama