Oil palm plantations, mills in six districts in Sabah can operate: Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided to allow oil palm plantations and mills in six districts - Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Semporna, Kunak and Kalabakan - in the state to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said in a statement today that this, however, was subject to fixed conditions.

He said among the conditions were that the plantations must be free from Covid-19 cases; free of person under investigation (PUI) cases; and workers have no close contact with patients or PUI individuals.

The plantations and factories must also adhere to the pandemic’s plantation operative procedures set by the Sabah State Health Department for the duration of the MCO.

“However, if the plantations and mills are found to have Covid-19 cases due to the conditions mentioned, then permission will be revoked immediately,” he said, adding that the state government would review the permission from time to time. - Bernama