Okay to feed election volunteers if cost recorded: Bersih

KUALA LUMPUR: It is not an offence to provide food and drinks to volunteers during an election campaign if the cost is recorded as an election expense, Bersih 2.0 Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann said today.

However, such treats would be considered as a bribe if they are given to voters, he added.

The offence lies in Section 8 of the Election Offences Act 1954 which states “... and every voter who corruptly accepts any such food, drink or refreshment provision or any such money or ticket or other such means shall be guilty of the offence of treating”.

EC chairman Azhar Harun had reportedly reminded candidates of the offence during election campaign.

He gave the reminder in response to plans by PKR Youth to hold a barbecue gathering for Semenyih folk, according to a report in Sin Chew Daily.

A tweet on the open invitation by PKR deputy youth on its official account was accompanied by a poster of Pakatan Harapan candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

In his reply to the tweet, Azhar said under section 8 of the Election Offences Act, it is an offence during election to treat voters to food or drinks to influence their decisions at the ballot box.

PKR Youth removed the barbecue tweet following Azhar’s comment.