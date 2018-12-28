OKU man charged with threatening father with machete

KUANTAN: A man with disability (OKU), who threatened his father with a machete two days ago, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with criminal intimidation.

Faizul Azhar Baharum, 45, from Felda Bukit Goh here, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Nor Azizah Aling.

The man, who is not married and walks with crutches, was charged with threatening Baharum Ishak, 70, behind a stall at the intersection to Rancangan Tanah Pemuda (RTP) Bukit Goh here at 3pm, last Dec 6.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years or fine, or both, if found guilty.

The magistrate allowed Faizul Azhar bail of RM2,000 in one surety and also ordered him to not intimidate the victim.

The court set Jan 10 for mention for appointment of counsel.

Prosecuting officer Inspector V. Muneswaran prosecuted. — Bernama