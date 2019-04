KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s plan to the reduce the size of the civil service will not affect the policy of having one per cent participation by OKU ( people with different abilities), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said posts reserved for OKUs would be maintained.

“We (government) want more OKU to join the civil service, Currently, the one per cent target has not been met, so we will preserve the vacancies allocated for OKU,” she told reporters after officiating the 2017/2018 Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) Excellence Awards ceremony here today.

She said the government was currently focused on meeting the one per cent quota for OKU before planning on increasing it.

Apart from this, she said, various efforts were being taken by the government to encourage the private sector to hire OKU, including tax exemption for employers on expenditure to meet their needs. — Bernama

MORE TO FOLLOW