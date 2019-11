KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested the owner of a Facebook account which posted fake news on the death of the Sultan of Johor recently.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 23-year-old man who is a person with disability was detained after coming to the police station in Chini, Pekan, Pahang with his family to give statement on the issue before being remanded for four days.

“On questioning, it was found the man holds an OKU (disabled person) card and was confirmed having learning disability. He also did not know how to operate a computer and smart phone.

“As such, we believe the Facebook account of the man was being used by a third person to spread the fake news,” he told a media conference at Bukit Aman here.

Following that, he said the man was released on police bail and police are tracking down the individual who disseminated the fake news to assist investigations under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Monday, Johor police contingent confirmed receiving four reports over allegations about the Johor Sultan’s death by irresponsible parties who viral the fake news on social media. — Bernama