OKU Sentral drive-through PPV to be opened in Johor Bahru soon

JOHOR BAHRU: OKU Sentral will soon open a drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD) and their caregivers at Pusat Akuatik Majlis Bandaraya Johor Bahru (MBJB) Arena Larkin.

Its president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said this was part of the effort to ensure the high-risk and vulnerable group, namely the PwDs and the elderly, get vaccinated as soon as possible and will not be left out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“We would like to invite the PwD community and their family members to come to this PPV to get vaccinated. Vaccines will also be given to three caregivers and family members of a disabled person.

“Just make sure to provide complete information of the PwD and three caregivers or family members,” she said in a statement here today.

Ras Adiba who is also Bernama chairman said the PPV was only reserved for individuals aged 18 and above who lived in Johor.

Those who are interested are advised to make sure to fill up accurate information, especially their identity card number, contact number and MySejahtera ID to facilitate the vaccination appointment process.

Interested parties can browse https://forms.gle/gVXk6jeAeo8Pru1v6 for registration purposes.

Registration is open until 11.30 pm on Aug 25.- Bernama