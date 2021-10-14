OKU Sentral ready to help set up Covid-19 drive-through PPV — Ras Adiba

JOHOR BAHRU: The OKU Sentral is ready to assist any party or state government to set up Covid-19 drive-through vaccination centres (PPV) specifically for persons with disabilities (PwD) and senior citizens.

OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix) said the association would provide the best service to PwD and senior citizens based on its success in operating such PPVs at the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) Aquatic Centre at the Larkin Arena here and the Sime Darby Plantation Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“We are ready to be of service if called upon to provide support in any state in need. If anyone wants to seek our advice in terms of providing support to the disabled, we are also pleased to share our experiences.

“The advantage of the OKU Sentral drive-through PPV is that it facilitates the immunisation process, especially for PwD and senior citizens, where we manage recipients from seven categories of PwD, including physical, mental and learning disabilities,” she said.

She told reporters this on the final day of the OKU Sentral Drive-Through PPV operation at the MBJB Aquatic Centre at the Larkin Arena today.

Also present were the OKU Sentral Drive-Through PPV manager Dr Muhammad Khalis Safiq and chief coordinator Zairul Adilla Zani.

Ras Adiba, who is also a Member of the Senate representing PwD, said the PPV, which is specifically for PwD and their family members as well as senior citizens before they are opened to the public, had administered about 20,000 doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs since it began operating on Aug 25.

The PVV, she said, was opened to the public on Sept 20.

She said that any party interested in opening such PPVs, especially in states which still had a low rate of vaccination, could contact the OKU Sentral via the social media platform.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Khalis was thankful for the cooperation given by various agencies in making the vaccination process a success, including the private health service provider at the PPV, namely KPJ Puteri Specialist Hospital.

This OKU Sentral drive-through PPV is the second vaccination centre specifically for PwD that is managed by OKU Sentral after the one at the Sime Darby Plantation Ara Damansara. — Bernama