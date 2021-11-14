Old artillery shell found in oil palm plantation

IPOH: An old artillery shell, believed to be a 155mm shell, was found at Ladang Serigala Div A, Slim River yesterday afternoon.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman (pix) said they received a call from a man who informed them of the 73-centimetre (cm) long, 50-cm diameter shell at around 4pm.

“The police went to the location and cordoned off the area.

“Investigations revealed that the shell was found by the side of a route used to carry harvested oil palm, nearly three kilometres from the main road,” he said in a statement last night.

The shell was found buried in an embankment by the roadside with only the tip of shell exposed, while the rest of it was covered by earth.

Efforts to dispose of the shell will be made when the bomb disposal unit arrives at the scene, he added.

-Bernama