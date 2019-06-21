Old folks’ home will be closed over abuse: Exco

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan Social Welfare Department (JKM) will shut down a senior citizen care centre which allegedly abused its residents as viralled on the social media on Monday.

State Women Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon said the action would be taken under Section 15(1)(a) of the Care Centre Act 1983 (Act 506).

“An investigation on the senior citizen care centre was conducted by JKM on June 17. From its findings, JKM will take enforcement action to close the care centre for a period deemed fit or further notice under Act 506,“ she said in a statement here, tonight.

She said JKM also refuted allegations that the investigation conducted by the department was not transparent as claimed by a next-of-kin (of an inmate) today.

“For the record, JKM had taken action and investigated on Nov 18, 2018 under the Care Centre Regulation 1993. In fact, response to every question or allegation in writing had been given to the complainant,“ she said.

Today, a next-of-kin of an inmate at the care centre identified as Noni, 34, wanted JKM to investigate the matter transparently after claiming disappointment with the department which had denied a complaint that her 90-year-old grandmother had been neglected by the care centre.

On June 17, an allegation that senior citizens at a care centre in Seremban 3 were abused by a supervisor since three years ago, viralled on Facebook. — Bernama