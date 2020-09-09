Old is NOT gold

PETALING JAYA: The signs of change have been there for a long time. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic will only hasten it.

Jobs are under threat for the older generation of white collar workers. Experience will count for less, as agility becomes a more desired criterion in hiring.

Even for younger employees, long-term job security will be a thing of the past as businesses make constant short-term adjustments to meet fast-changing trends.

Those aged 40 and above are the most vulnerable, according to Malaysian Trades Union Congress president Datuk Abdul Halim Mansor.

“Most senior workers do not have the skills or qualifications to help them make it under the new normal,” he told theSun yesterday.

“They also lack on-the-job certification that will gain them recognition for their experience,” he added.

Sourcing specialist Ruvina Ravin said with economic uncertainties, companies are adopting strategies to reduce payroll, and that means opting for younger workers, particularly those under 45, over those with experience who expect higher pay.

“The next two years will be crucial. Business has to go on even if profits are down, as is the case in many companies.

“For these companies, experience will count for less when they recruit. They will already have senior executives with the required experience,” she said.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan pointed out that employees must be able to adjust quickly as the environment changes.

“They must be prepared to work without fixed hours, be technically savvy and quick with new gadgets.”

He said employees should also be comfortable with shorter contract terms of less than a year because employers cannot guarantee business outcomes.

To reduce costs to employers, Shamsuddin said MEF had proposed to Bank Negara Malaysia that the loading on health insurance for mature employees be lowered but “the response has not been favourable”.

“This is discrimination against senior citizens who are still contributing to society,” he said.

However, Shamsuddin disagreed that the new normal has pit younger workers against their more experienced counterparts.

“Even those aged 40 and above can pick up new skills and adjust to the new normal,” he said. “They can still contribute and their experience and skills will add value to their work.”

On a related issue, he noted that of the estimated 14 million employees in Malaysia now, about a million are likely to lose their jobs, while job security remains uncertain for a large percentage of the workforce.

Former talent recruiter Christina Lee offers a ray of hope to the seniors.

She believes that there are other considerations when a company goes on a recruitment drive, and for some, experience still counts for a lot.

“It depends on each company’s direction, its vision and what it wants in the short and long term,” she said.

“It is vital that a person positions himself in such a way that portrays him favourably to a potential employer. A video resume can raise a person’s chances of getting a job. It’s about integrating yourself during the interview process,” she added.

