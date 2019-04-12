Old meets new in Petaling Street

A CHARACTER model poses in front of a mural of an iconic still from the movie Kung Fu Hustle. The image is part of the ‘Kwai Chai Hong’ rejuvenation initiative by Bai Chuan Management involving 10 shophouses located between Lorong Panggung and Jalan Petaling in Kuala Lumpur.

How did Kwai Chai Hong get its name? According to the Facebook account of Kwai Chai Hong, the name came about for two reasons.

The reference to this name goes back as far as 50 years ago from various stories shared by people who used to live around here.

In the old days, children would gather along the laneway for their daily dose of fun, mischief and play. They would run up and down the laneway, filling the place with loud cries and laughter. The name Kwai Chai was used after the many mischievous ones who frequented the laneway.

The other reason is that this laneway was once upon a time popular for its vice activities – gambling, prostitution, drunkards, and gang related activities. Thus the name Kwai Chai was a description given to the people who frequented this lane for those vice activities.

To read theSun iPaper, click at link below:

http://ipaper.thesundaily.my/epaper/viewer.aspx?publication=The%20Sun%20Daily