Old State Assembly building to be turned into performing arts centre to showcase Sarawak’s history

KUCHING: The Sarawak government wants to use a different approach to showcase the state’s history, which is through performing arts, and towards that end is allocating more than RM200 million to turn the old State Assembly building into a performing arts centre.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the history of Sarawak can be learned not only through exhibitions or the study of artefacts but will be easier to understand through art performances.

“The Sarawak government wants to have a slightly different approach. You can study from artefacts as well as exhibitions but the next stage is to translate the historical events into a performance, like musical theatre,” he said.

Speaking at the opening of the national-level International Museum Day here today, he said a team was sent to London recently to study the interior construction and sound system at the Royal Albert Hall, which is a world-class performing arts centre.

“It (Sarawak Performing Arts Center) must have a good sound system and also a modern stage to showcase our performances and this is how we translate and bring to life what is in Sarawak,“ he said.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in his speech at the event, said the museum institutions play an important role in maintaining and protecting the nation’s history and culture.

He said it also makes the institution an agent in strengthening the identity of the communities in the country.

“Malaysia is indeed well-known internationally as a pluralistic, harmonious and progressive country,“ he said.

This year’s International Museum Day is themed ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being’. -Bernama