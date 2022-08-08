Old water pipes in Kelantan to be replaced

TANAH MERAH: Kelantan is making efforts to resolve its water woes with the replacement of the old asbestos cement (AC) pipes with new pipes.

State Works, Infrastructure, Transport and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor said Package 1 of the pipe replacement project would involve Kota Bharu Timur, Machang, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai.

It involves replacing 103,010 metres of pipes at a cost of RM61.5 million, he said, adding that Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) had appointed the contractor for the project.

“This project will take two years and is expected to be completed in March 2024,” he told reporters after the ground breaking ceremony for the project near Surau Taman Indah, here today.

He said implementation of the project was also aimed at reducing water leakage and non-revenue water.

Package 2 of the project would be carried out in Kota Bharu Utara and Kota Bharu Selatan, he added. - Bernama