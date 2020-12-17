Old way holds sway

PETALING JAYA: In the old days, Chinese parents with many children were applauded. The rationale was that with many children, one would be well provided for in his golden years.

But as lifespan continues to extend and with couples now preferring small families, the burden of caring for the aged has fallen on fewer shoulders.

Malaysia will become an ageing society within the decade, and that raises the question: should children be obliged to provide for their parents?

Many still feel that it is a must, underlining filial piety as a much revered quality.

One proponent of this practice is Dr Chanranjit Kaur, a sociologist at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman.

“Children should give their parents a regular allowance when they are older,” she said.

“This is especially essential for families with financial constraints. Parents could have taken out loans for emergencies or for the child’s education. This has to be repaid.”

Charanjit pointed out that while filial piety remains a central tenet of many faiths and cultures, it is just common sense that such a quality be inculcated in every child.

Having said that, she acknowledged that not all parents expect money from their children.

“Most parents refuse to ask for help, perhaps due to self-respect. For instance, many elderly people opt to work to overcome the economic fallout from Covid-19,” she said.

While it is voluntary in most societies, China has made it illegal to abandon parents aged 60 years and older. Children are required to meet not just their financial needs but also their spiritual obligations.

Charanjit said practising such good values would give the relationship between parents and children a positive vibe.

Consultant coordinator Dorothy Low said she gives some money to her parents every month only because she feels “obligated”.

“For starters, I still live with them and secondly, I feel that I need to repay my parents financially for all they have given me in life.”

Low added that she would expect the same of her own children but would not make them feel obliged to give her a monthly allowance.

“If my children are in a tight spot financially, I would rather not add to their burden. Ideally, I would like to plan out my life so that my children will not feel obliged to provide for me financially.”

Low said giving her parents money every month has also had a positive impact on her.

“It has helped me to manage by finances better. I feel a greater sense of responsibility and my bond with my parents are stronger.”

Lim Min Yi, an English tutor at Phoenix Asia Academy of Technology, said she does not give her mother a monthly allowance.

“Sometimes, I feel obliged to do so, but I just can’t afford it.”

“My mother understands and has never asked me for any sort of monetary contribution. We do not believe that giving money is the only way to show our appreciation for our parents,” she added.

Similarly, she would not expect her children to provide for her.

“It is not easy to get by in this economy and I would not want to burden my children. However, I would love for my children to spend time with me in my old age,” she said, reflecting a sentiment that would ring true for many.