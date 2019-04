LANGKAWI: The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) did not appoint the former chief executive officer of Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia as its chief operating officer (COO).

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said the matter was confirmed by OCM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

“When the news came out, Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria contacted me to deny the matter. He said the appointment was never made and he himself would make sure the appointment was made based on merits,” he told a media conference here today.

Syed Saddiq was commenting on a portal report that Ung Su Ling was mentioned as being the new COO of OCM. — Bernama