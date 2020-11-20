Oman to further promote non-oil sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: Oman will further promote and enhance the relative contribution of the non-oil sectors in the country’s gross domestic products (GDP), among others, the small-and medium enterprises (SMEs), tourism, agriculture and fisheries, said its Ambassador to Malaysia Sheikh Al-Abbas Ibrahim Hamed Al Harthi.

The ambassador, in his statement in conjunction with the Sultanate’s 50th National Day, said Oman has undergone social and economic metamorphosis by accelerating the relative contribution of the non-oil sectors.

“On behalf of my country, it gives me great pleasure to pen a few words as Oman celebrates this historic day with a great sense of pride, remembering His Majesty the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour, a visionary and motivator who encouraged his people to build Oman.

“His Majesty’s successor, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Sultan of Oman, continues this positive and systematic approach, which is the catalyst towards achieving the goals of the development march for Oman’s existing and future prosperity for the present and coming generations,” the ambassador said.

Meanwhile, Al Harthi said Oman’s foreign policies have assisted the country to build bridges of friendship that opens prospects for new collaboration and good relations with various countries and nations according to the firm foundation of mutual respect and friendly relations.

Oman’s foreign policy, he said, was founded on peaceful co-existence between all people, neighbourliness, non-interference in the internal affairs of others, as well as having a reciprocal understanding for national sovereignty and international integrity.

Touching on the good relations between Oman and Malaysia, Al Harthi said the two countries have always maintained very friendly and cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations back in January 1982.

Presently, the two countries have witnessed intensive exchange of visits in various fields between high profile leaders to further promote and enhance various areas of joint cooperation between Oman and Malaysia with an outlook of serving and improving cultural links and people-to-people contacts, he said.

The ambassador also noted that there are currently several existing and active Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) and other business deals that are in the process of signing.

“These MoUs will certainly pave the way to advance and strengthen bilateral cooperation between Oman and Malaysia in diverse areas, namely, education, science and technology, trade and health, hence generating mutual collaboration and fortifying beneficial ties for both our nations,“ he said.

Al Harthi said the Sultanate also welcome Malaysian businessmen to participate in investment opportunities, especially at Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD), Salalah Free Zone and SOHAR Free Zone that has become one of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) largest and most successful industrial zones.

The ambassador also thanked the Government of Malaysia for their permanent assistance and support in the development of Oman-Malaysia joint cooperation in various fields, including in the context of successful diplomacy; deep, wide-scale intellectual discourse to bridge the gaps between nations; cultures and religions.

He said Oman is confident that new chapters in the promotion of economic and bilateral relations will definitely be available with the nation’s political stability, free trade and open market policy, as well as modern infrastructure logistics and state-of-the-art multimedia and telecommunications. -Bernama