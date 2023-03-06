On sale today: 912 tickets on special train to east coast for Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is offering 912 tickets for a special train service of Ekspres Lambaian Aidiladha (ELA) for the journey from Kuala Lumpur to the East Coast in conjunction with the coming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

KTMB, in a statement, said the special train is in support of the government’s effort to reduce road congestion.

“KTMB offers a special train to East Coast commuters to return to their hometowns in conjunction with Aidiladha. Usually, the roads will be congested, especially heading to the East Coast during the festive season.

“Therefore, this special train service will offer comfort to the public, children and elderly to return to their hometowns, and also provides an opportunity for tourists to visit places of interest on the East Coast,” it said.

The special train schedule will start on June 27 for the KL Sentral-Tumpat route with a departure time of 3.20 pm, while on July 1, the train for the Tumpat-KL Sentral route will depart at 6 pm.

According to the statement, the special train will stop at 17 stations, namely KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, Pulau Sebang, Gemas, Bahau, Mentakab, Jerantut, Kuala Lipis, Gua Musang, Dabong, Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Pasir Mas, Wakaf Bharu and Tumpat.

“KTMB may also add two more services from KL Sentral to Tumpat and vice-versa if there is a good and encouraging response from East Coast commuters like during the last Aidilfitri celebration,” it said.

Tickets for the special ELA train will go on sale from 2 pm today (June 3), with prices starting from RM55 to RM83 for a one-way trip.

KTMB also advises users to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile (KITS) application or the KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my. - Bernama