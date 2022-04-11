On the path to better health, energy levels

PETALING JAYA: It took just two weeks to bring down the LDL (bad cholesterol) and raise the HDL (good cholesterol) levels significantly. This was among the amazing results seen by five participants of Plant-Based Health Alliance (PB Health) Challenge.

Five journalists from theSun grabbed the opportunity to get on the path to good health and help reduce their carbon footprint by going off meat and dairy products.

The challenge began with blood and urine tests to measure the cholesterol and sugar levels, as well as kidney and liver function of the participants. They then started on a two-week plant-based diet.

Managing editor Eddie Hoo called it an eye-opening experience as he thought he was on a healthy diet since becoming a vegetarian almost five years ago.

“When I started on the challenge, I went off dairy products and eggs. By not consuming these foods, my blood test results after the challenge showed great improvements.”

Hoo said his cholesterol and triglycerides levels improved dramatically, and because of the excellent results, he will continue to abstain from milk and eggs.

“I also found that my stamina improved and agility enhanced. I not only lost 2.5kg but my bodyfat improved from 25.2% to 23.4%,” he added.

Reporter Shivani Supramani found the first few days the hardest but nevertheless, she had a good start. A week into the challenge, she realised that her body was craving for carbohydrates.

“This challenge has helped me control my sugar intake. As the first blood test suggested, I am pre-diabetic. To avoid any sort of chance of slipping into diabetes, I began cutting down on rice and other carbohydrates,” she said.

Reporter Elly Fazaniza felt hungry and craved for salty food during the first three days of the challenge. This made her realise that her food was heavily laced with salt and monosodium glutamate.

“After consulting with the nutritionist, I understand that my body’s releasing less lactic acid,” she said.

“My sense of taste has also changed. Since my blood test indicated that I am almost pre-diabetic stage, I’m more conscious of the type of food I eat.

“I think of food now as fuel for sustenance. Of course, I still have cravings for meat but I have substituted it with eggs and fish as a temporary measure before I become a vegetarian.”

Reporter Suraya Ali was initially sceptical about the diet and did not think anything would change.

“Surprisingly, my six and 11-year-old adapted to this new diet quickly. Even more surprising is that they prefer the sugarless, dairy-free, gluten-free and less-salt option,” she said.

“We find ourselves swapping cereal brands, choosing sugarless oat milk over the fresh or full cream milk, and we have not had a sugary treat in a while.

“After the challenge, I was surprised to see the blood test results. Lower cholesterol, controlled sugar levels and such. I feel much better.”

For reporter Emily Jessinta, she found the challenge a little bit difficult but she managed to pull through on most days.

“The meals tasted great but were different to my taste buds. I noticed that I lost 2kg in the process,” she said.

theSun is offering readers a chance to take part in a “Eat Right Challenge” in collaboration with PB Health. Go to https://www.thesundaily.my/services/forms/eat-right-challenge for details and to enrol.