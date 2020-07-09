Once a celebrated singer, To’ki now lives a simple life after trail of misfortunes

GOMBAK: Reggae legend Bob Marley once sang: “Don’t worry ‘bout a thing, cause every little thing’s gonna be alright”.

This famous line is now the daily mantra for yet another star, Malaysian rock singer To’ki.

Back in the 1990s, To’ki, whose real name is Mohd Zaki Mansur, gained fame by cleverly blending traditional and ethnic Malay music with modern genres to produce local rock favourites such as Hampa, Selumbar, Biasan and Seni Berzaman.

To’ki’s rendition of Hampa in 2007 garnered 10 million views on YouTube, underscoring his talent as a musician.

Through the years, the now 53-year-old has received several accolades, including the Asia Best Composer 1999 award, and winner of the Pesta Lagu Asia Hanoi 1993.

Unfortunately, not all that glitters is gold.

One of life’s great predicaments is that there is no telling when fate will deal you a cruel blow.

For To’ki, it happened seven years ago when he lost everything in an unfortunate incident.

Today, he lives a simple life. Home is a small wooden hut on a slope of a steep hill in a remote part of Batu 12 in Gombak, Selangor. For company, the Kedah-born singer lives with his wife Sharifah Fairuz Syed Yusof, 48, and their two cats.

Off stage, life has always been a struggle for To’ki. He got hooked on drugs at age 15 but managed to kick the habit years later, and has been clean for 20 years now.

But as fate would have it, his studio was broken into seven years ago. All his musical instruments, some with sentimental value, were stolen, among them his favourite guitar and a trophy.

Eventually, he also lost his source of income.

As if that was not bad enough, To’ki was once set upon by a group of mobsters, who tried to rob him while he was out in Kepong. He ended up being stabbed.

Despite having lost everything, his love for music remains strong. His only concession to an uncertain future is to live in a small hut without a toilet. “I just didn’t have the money for a plumbing system,” he said.

To answer the call of nature, he walks down to the nearby stream, which also serves as his source of water supply.

A car, the only possession he has left from his heydays as a star, now sits idle in a workshop.

As it turned out, that was still not the last of his problems.