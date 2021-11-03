Oncoplastic breast surgeon makes it her mission to advocate the importance of early cancer detection

BEING a doctor can be rewarding in many ways but the job can be arduos and challenging, and for Dr See Mee-Hoong, a day at work can mean being on her feet for up to six hours at a stretch, staying fully focused mentally and physically.

As an oncoplastic breast surgeon, her task is rather delicate as her job entails removing cancerous tumours from patients’ breasts.

On top of that and equally important is her commitment in restoring women’s greatest assets.

The 45-year-old associate professor at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre is one of six pioneer oncoplastic breast surgeons in Malaysia.

She conducts an average of eight surgeries a week, or more than 30 a month. Given the need to concentrate on the most minute details, being mentally focused and emotionally detached are essential traits.

“The aim is to help the patient get rid of the cancer,” she told theSun.

But her work does not end there.

“We also have to ensure that she is safe and well after the surgery. This will motivate her to continue with post-surgery care,” she explained.

For See, there was no doubt in her mind that she would be a healer, given her fascination with the work of a relative, who was an anaesthetist.

“I could see his passion whenever he spoke about work. I felt that it was my calling to be a healing hand.”

Initially, her parents balked at the thought of her entering the medical field. “My aunt was a nurse who had to work shifts, and she would often complain about being tired. It is not easy to have a work-life balance.”

But See’s passion drove her.

“It is hard work. There is a lot of studying, clinical work, and until now I still have to keep myself up-to-date on theories. It is not easy, but it can be fun, too.”

Recounting when she was a surgeon in Malacca Hospital in 2011, she said back then people were afraid to talk about breast cancer.

“There were some who were reluctant to come forward even when they felt a lump in the breast, and some waited until it was already at an advanced stage,” she lamented.

Apart from the cost, many fear that they would end up losing a breast – a prospect many women cannot come to terms with. However, the option of getting a breast re-constructive surgery has made it easier for most women. Patients who are recovering from cancer surgery are also encouraged to join support groups managed by survivors.

“These are trained counsellors who understand the pain of their peers. Some get advice on whether to proceed with breast re-constructive surgery during discussions with their counsellors,” See said.

Many are not aware that patients who opt for chemotherapy or radiotherapy may also need breast re-constructive surgery.

“Therapy also has an impact on the size and shape of the breast. Advice on what steps to take is given on a case-by-case basis,” she added.

As a pioneer in the sub-specialty of breast re-constructive surgery, See has made it her mission to get the right message across to people.

Three years ago, she teamed up with a patient to compile first-hand accounts of 15 different cancer survivors, with a special focus on nutrition.

The book, in Chinese, was published recently.

“The book was inspired by my patients’ journeys. The net profit from the book will be used to fund diagnoses and mammograms for those in the B40 group.”

She said that while some of the cost of procedures are low because they are subsidised by the government, many still cannot afford it.

“We don’t want these people to be left behind,” she said.

See said her efforts are her way of doing something good, not just for her family but also her country.