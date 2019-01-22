One carries the milk pot for her son, another for a dead friend

KUALA LUMPUR: As a tradition, devotees perform sacrificial acts as penance to fulfil their vows to Lord Muruga on Thaipusam.

A single mother has been carrying the palkudam (milk pot) throughout the chariot procession from Kuala Lumpur to Batu Caves on every Thaipusam for the past seven years since the birth of her son, Narendra Vasuden.

“I made a vow to Lord Muruga that every year until my son reaches the age of 17, I will carry the Palkudam in exchange for his excellence in studies,” Amutha Devi said.

“I have noticed that my son has been attentive when it comes to education during pre-school. He is in primary one and he did not give me troubles like other children on their first day of school.”

K. Ananthan, 42, from Semambu, Kuantan, partakes in the carrying of the palkudam in remembrance of his departed friend, M. Ganesan.

“Ganesan passed away in a road accident when he was 27,” Ananthan said. “Three years before his death I would follow him and his family to Batu Caves every year and see him carry the Palkudam.

“Earlier in the same year Ganesan passed away, we made a pact to carry palkudam and kavadi in preparation for the future where we planned to open a business together.

“Since his passing, I alternate between carrying the kavadi and palkudam as I really miss him.”

Among the visitors to Batu caves was former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. “I want them to know that even though I am no longer prime minister, I still care about them,“ he said.