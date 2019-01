JOHOR BARU: The driver of a Perodua Alza was burnt to death after the car went up in flames in an accident in Jalan Nitar 1, Mersing near here, this evening.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station chief Soleh Nasir said the station was alerted about the mishap at 4.38 pm.

‘’The mishap took place when a Perodua Alza, which was heading to Mersing from Kluang, went out of control and collided with a lorry from the opposite direction.

‘’The victim was pinned in the driving seat when the two vehicles caught fire,” he said when contacted today.

Soleh said the charred remains of the victim, whose identity and gender were not known, was extricated from the vehicle and handed over to the police for further action.

The driver of the lorry and his attendant, both males, each sustained a broken leg, and were sent to the Mersing Hospital for treatment, he added. — Bernama