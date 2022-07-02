One complaint received on chicken sold above ceiling price

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has so far only received one complaint from Negeri Sembilan regarding the sale of standard chicken above the set ceiling price of RM9.40 per kilogramme effective yesterday.

“The complaint will be investigated by KPDNHEP enforcement officers in the affected area first to ensure it is a legitimate case before acting against the trader found selling higher than the set ceiling price,“ said KPDNHEP secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof after conducting phase 2 of Ops Ayam Telur Minyak (ATM ) and Jihad Inspection to tackle inflation and help overcome the rising cost of living at Lotus Tanjung Pinang, here yesterday.

He said KPDNHEP would not compromise with any trader who defaulted on the ceiling price because it wanted to protect all consumers from being burdened with expensive prices.

“KPDNHEP has also mobilised all 2,200 enforcement officers nationwide to ensure adequate supply and that breeders, wholesalers and retailers comply with the ceiling prices set at all levels of the production chain,“ he said.

The Cabinet meeting on June 29, decided not to float the price of chicken but instead continued the subsidy and set the standard retail ceiling price of chicken at RM9.40 per kilogramme for Peninsular Malaysia starting yesterday.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee was reported as saying that the Cabinet also agreed to set the retail ceiling price of chicken eggs at 45 sen each for grade A, Grade B (43 sen/egg) and grade C (41 sen/egg).

Azman also urged consumers to use their rights to continue making complaints if they fall victims to violations by traders, especially involving cutting up chicken charges. — Bernama