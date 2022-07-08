One Covid-19 positive case detected among flood victims in Baling

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Health Department has detected a Covid-19 positive case among evacuees of the recent flood and water surge phenomenon in Baling.

Its director Dr Othman Warijo said the victim, a category 2 patient, was currently isolated at the Baling Hospital isolation ward.

“Three close contacts have been identified and are isolated at a special temporary evacuation centre (PPS) and all of them were asymptomatic and tested negative through the RTK-Ag test.

“The Health Department also conducts monitoring on infectious diseases among the affected residents, especially Covid-19, influenza-like illness (ILI), leptospirosis, diarrhoea as well as food and water-borne diseases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the environmental health surveillance team also continued to conduct periodic inspections and surveillance involving the prevention of cockroaches, flies and rats as well as mosquitoes at the three PPS opened in the district.

“These inspections are to ensure the cleanliness of the environment is at the best level for the health and comfort of the victims and the staff at the PPS. As of 8 last night, three PPS are still open, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jerai, Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Yayasan Al-Khairiah and Surau An-Nur.

“To ensure the health of the residents currently housed in all three PPS, the Baling district health office continues to provide static medical clinic services involving three medical teams with a strength of 12 members,” he said.

He added that at PPS SMK Jerai the clinic operates 24 hours while the other two clinics – at PPS SMA Yayasan Al-Khairiah and PPS Surau An-Nur – operate from 8 am to 5 pm.

In the meantime, Dr Othman said his department had also mobilised a mental health and psychosocial support services team to assess psychosocial responses in the field as well as provide psychosocial emergency assistance to the affected flood victims.

“This team will continue to monitor the mental health of the victims and staff from time to time and advise those who suffer from problems such as stress, anxiety and depression due to the disaster to come to a nearby clinic for support.

“The Health Department also advised the victims involved to always prioritise personal and environmental hygiene as well as drink clean water and take only properly cooked meals so as not to be exposed to any disease,” he said. - Bernama