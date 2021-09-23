One Covid-19 positive case in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: One positive Covid-19 case has been detected in Parliament , Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said today.

He said it was an auxiliary police officer who was infected with the virus after he was tested with the Rapid Self Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Ag).

However, he said MPs and Parliament staff did not have close contact with the officer.

“Before we start (morning session), I would like to inform that we had conducted Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (RTK-Ag) yesterday (Sept 22) , and we found one case who tested positive,“ he said.

“We were lucky because he was on duty around the parliament compound and no close contact was detected,“ Azizan said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Norliza and the National Public Health Laboratory (MKAK) for their cooperation and assistance throughout this Dewan Rakyat sitting,“ he said.

More to come