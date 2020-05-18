One-day sitting is blackest day of Parliament, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: The one-day sitting of Parliament today has been called the blackest day of the Malaysian Parliament in the 63-year history of the nation.

It marks a Cabinet which does not accept the Malaysian Constitution and its fundamental principles of the doctrine of the separation of powers among the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary and the rule of law, DAP leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

“It is an act which no Cabinet which upholds Article 43(3) of the Constitution which stipulates that ‘the Cabinet shall be collectively responsible to Parliament’ would do,” he said in a statement.

“With the lockdown of Parliament and the suspension of parliamentary oversight and scrutiny until July, to who is the Cabinet collectively responsible to?”

Lim said it is an act which no Cabinet Minister would do if he is sincere and faithful to the oath of office which he took before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution.

“Malaysia has a Cabinet which openly rejects the basis of Malaysian nation-building as set out in the five principles of Rukunegara,” the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.

“It has Ministers from a political party which openly rejects the Rukunegara as the basis of nation-building but this is the first time that this anti-Rukunegara virus has infected all the Ministers resulting in the Cabinet decision on the one-day Parliament.”

Lim said MPs should have met much earlier to address the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic – how to contain the coronavirus outbreak and prevent a resurgence of Covid-19 as well as to quickly revive the Malaysian economy badly devastated by the pandemic.

“In other words, how to live with the coronavirus for the immediate future which could last as long as five years and not just 12 to 24 months as earlier thought.

“It is sad and tragic that Parliament is meeting just to comply with the Constitutional requirement that Parliament should meet at least once in every six months, instead of ensuring that Malaysia has world-class governance based on robust parliamentary oversight and scrutiny of government polices to steer the country through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic challenges,” Lim added.