One dead, another seriously injured in fish bomb mishap

IPOH: One man was killed while another was seriously injured when a homemade bomb exploded at Lata Kekabu Recreation Centre near Lenggong, yesterday.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the dead victim was identified as Amiruddin Khairudin, 44. His body has been sent to Gerik Hospital for a post-mortem while the seriously injured victim was identified as Azlan Ali, 40.

He has been sent to the Taiping Hospital Emergency Unit for further treatment.

“Gerik police received a report about the incident at 3.12 pm. A team was quickly sent to the location to investigate. When they arrived, one man was found dead at the scene while the other victim was seriously injured.

“The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957,” he said in a statement.

He also advised the public not to be involved in illegal activities like using explosives to catch fish and abusing recreational area as a location for fishing.

It is learned that both men were fishing when the incident happened. - Bernama