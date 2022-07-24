One dead, nine hurt as van crashes in Bagan Serai

IPOH: A woman died while nine others, including a boy, were injured when their van overturned in an accident at KM178.7 of the PLUS highway heading south here this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said members from the Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the scene after receiving a call at about 6.20pm.

“On arrival at the location, the fire department found a Hiace van carrying 10 people had crashed after a tyre burst,“ he said in a statement.

He said one woman died and the body was handed over to police for further action while the others were treated before being taken to the Taiping Hospital for further treatment.

There was no further information on the identity of all the victims and the cause of the accident is still being probed. — Bernama