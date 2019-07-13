One dead, three hurt in accident on DUKE highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was killed while three passengers of the car he was driving were slightly injured in an accident at KM2.4 of the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) in the direction of Kuala Lumpur today.

Kuala Lumpur police head of investigations and traffic enforcement ACP Zulkefly Yahya said B. Ragunath, 24, died on the spot when his Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree at about 7am. He is believed to have lost control of the car.

The injured passengers, identified as Jessica Lemunai Anak Runggah, 19, Lily Anak Dinai, 25, and Rosita Anak Chabu, 39, were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment, while Ragunath’s body was sent there for a post-mortem.

Zulkefly said the case was being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama