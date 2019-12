SEREMBAN: A Myanmar woman was killed after a taxi she was travelling in skidded in an accident at KM 259 of the North South Expressway (northbound) near the Port Dickson exit early this morning.

Seremban Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Afizan Omar said in the 3.20am mishap, the taxi driver and two other female passengers sustained injuries.

“The victim identified as Pain Thay, 36, was trapped between the road divider and the rear passenger seat,“ he said.

The injured were identified as taxi driver M. Ramesh, 53, Phyu Phwe, 31, and Wai Mai Myint, 36, both Myanmar nationals.

“Rescuers took about 10 minutes to extricate the victim,“ he said in a statement today adding that the body was handed over to the police for further action while the injured were treated at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital. — Bernama