One dead, three seriously injured in two-car collision in Yan

ALOR STAR: A man was killed and three individuals were seriously injured when their vehicles collided in an accident at Kampung Titi Batu, Batu 18, near Yan, today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said they received an emergency call at 4.23pm and arrived at the collision site five minutes later.

“The accident involved two cars, a Proton Iswara and a Proton Iriz. The driver of the Proton Iriz, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel while his front seat passenger, a man aged 30 was severely injured.

“Meanwhile, the 21-year-old male driver of the Proton Iswara and his front seat passenger, a woman, 20, who were trapped in the car, also sustained serious injuries. Two more men aged 19 and 20 who were sitting in the rear seat suffered light injuries,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said, officers from the Guar Chempedak Fire and Rescue station took 10 minutes to free the injured victims before they were sent to Yan Hospital for further treatment. - Bernama