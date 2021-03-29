One drowns, two missing at Pantai Kandis, Bachok

BACHOK: A family outing turned into tragedy when one of them drowned while two others went missing in an incident at Pulau Kambing, Pantai Kandis, here, yesterday afternoon (March 28).

Bachok district acting police chief ASP Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Ghazali said that earlier the victim, Mohd Sahudin Mat Shaah, 46, who lived nearby, came for a picnic on the beach along with 12 family members and neighbours, and managed to save his 15-year-old son and his friend from drowning.

“After rescuing his son, the victim (Mohd Sahudin) went out again to save his son’s friend Mohd Aman Firaz Aman Shah, 12.

“The incident came to the attention of Junai Rohafizan Juhari, 35, who was at the scene, to assist in the rescue effort. However, Mohd Sahudin, Mohd Aman Firaz and Junai Rohafizan subsequently went missing,“ he said when met at the scene today.

Yusrizal said Mohd Sahudin’s body was found at 7.19 pm and was taken to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), Kota Bharu for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Bachok Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Yus Heary Mahmud said they received an emergency call at 6.53 pm about the incident. A total of 15 firefighters from BBP Bachok and BBP Tok Bali rushed to the scene.

“Firefighters found the first victim at 7.19 pm. Currently, efforts are being made to find the other two victims, at a distance of 120 metres off the coast along Pantai Kandis to Pantai Tok Bali,” he added.- Bernama