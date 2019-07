Malacca: The number of flood victims in Malacca has dropped to 89 people from 20 families as of 1pm compared to 153 people from 36 families this morning.

Malacca Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said another temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Bukit Balai community hall was closed at 9.15am today.

“The only centre still operating is at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Belimbing Dalam which provides shelter to all remaining victims.

“The number of flood victims is expected to continue to drop due to improved weather conditions,“ said Effendy, who is state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief, in a statement here today. — Bernama