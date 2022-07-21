One ILI/URTI case recorded in Kedah in 28th epidemiological week

ALOR SETAR: One new influenza-like illness (ILI) and upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) was recorded in Kedah in the 28th epidemiological week (ME28) from July 10-16 involving an institution of higher learning hostel student.

State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said, so far, a total of 24 ILI/URTI cases had been recorded, involving the districts of Kuala Muda (six cases), Sik (four), Baling and Bandar Baharu (three each), Kubang Pasu and Yan (two each) as well as Kota Seta, Kulim, Langkawi and Pendang (one each).

“Most of the incidents involved students of school hostels,” he said in a statement today.

He said that for the ME28 period, a total of 105 new hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases were reported, which is a decrease of 81 cases or 43.6 per cent compared to the previous week.

“With the latest development, there are now 6,348 HFMD cases in Kedah for 2022 (up to July 16),” he said.

On Covid-19, he said a total of 491 cases were recorded in ME28, taking the total for the whole of this year to 302,652. - Bernama