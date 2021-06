PETALING JAYA: One in four Gen-Zers and millennials intend to switch employers in 2021, according to a research by Randstad.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, 17% of respondents switched employers. Between July and December of 2020, only 11% of respondents switched employers.

The study also found that 23% of respondents have plans to switch employers in 2021. Millennials are the most likely to switch employers with 28% of them looking to do so. This is followed by Gen-Z workers (24%).

“Many of our Millennials and Gen-Z workers are self-taught digital natives. They know the latest social media trends, how to work their way around new technologies and are excited by the idea of being able to try new things,” Randstad Malaysia Head of Operations, Fahad Naeem, said today.

“As companies bring their digital transformation strategies forward, it creates the perfect moment for Millennials and Gen-Zers to explore new job opportunities. Companies that are lagging behind their digital initiatives will need to step up quickly in order to attract and engage the younger generation of workers.”

The 2021 Randstad Employer Brand Research provides employers with a unique opportunity to uncover new insights and validate their assumptions of employees and job seekers.

The independent research reached out to more than 190,000 respondents across 34 markets, including 2,523 who are based in Malaysia in January 2021.