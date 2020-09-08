One jumps quarantine number of cases rises

PETALING JAYA: An individual escaped from a quarantine centre as the country recorded another 62 new cases of Covid-19 today.

However, there were no details about the individual or which centre he escaped from. (306 words) (434425)

On Monday, a total of 72 individuals were arrested for various offences under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today that among those arrested were business operators who failed to provide the necessary equipment to record customers’ details and for operating beyond the stipulated hours. Others were nabbed for not observing social distancing and for not wearing face masks.

Ismail Sabri said that under Ops Benteng, 25 illegal migrants were arrested and a smuggler was held for encroaching into the country through rat holes across the border.

Under a joint operation among the police, armed forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Malaysia Border Security Agency, 79 road blocks were mounted.

A total of 58,047 inspections were made on markets (3,933), restaurants (4,659), factories (1,192), banks (3,737) and government officers (1,013).

Also checked by the authorities were 1,133 land transportation, 213 water transportation and 109 air transportation terminals.

As of today, 24,961 individuals have returned to Malaysia and have been housed in 67 hotels and four public training institutions as well as various private learning institutions across the country.

Of that, 9,887 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 66 have been sent to hospital for treatment while 15,008 were discharged and allowed to return home.

A total of 9,874 sanitation operations were also done across 134 zones.

Of the 12,970 premises sanitised, 2,708 were business centres, 5,706 were government buildings, 1,596 were housing areas, 2,606 were public spaces and 354 were markets.

The authorities also checked 750 premises where food is sold and found 12 food items still in abundance and readily available.