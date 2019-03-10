One killed, four injured in lightning strike at Setia Alam

SHAH ALAM: A lightning strike killed one, while four people were badly injured at a football field at Setia Alam here this evening.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said police from the Setia Alam police station were alerted about the incident at 5.13pm.

“We were alerted about the incident by a man identified as ‘Boy’.

“Personnel from the Setia Alam police station and Meru police station rushed to the scene and found that four Rohingya men were injured while one was killed at the scene,“ he said today.

The four injured victims were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for further treatment.

The full extent of their injuries however are unknown as at press time.