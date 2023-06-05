One killed, six injured in motorcycle crash on NSE

SEREMBAN: A man was killed and six others injured after the motorcycles they were riding were involved in an accident at KM 259.9 northbound of the North-South Expressway (NSE) this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 19-year-old victim died at the scene due to severe body injuries in the 2.40 am incident.

“The victim was riding a Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle in the middle lane when he lost control of the machine before it skidded, causing six other motorcyclists to collide while trying to avoid him.

“As a result of the collision, two victims, aged 21 and 18, suffered serious injuries to the head, hands and feet, while the other four suffered minor injuries to the hands and feet,” he said in a statement here.

Nanda said the victim’s body was sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here for an autopsy, while the injured victims were treated in the hospital’s red and yellow zones.

He urged witnesses to the accident to come forward to assist investigations into the incident.

The case is being investigted under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama