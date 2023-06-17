One killed, three injured in boat collision off Pulau Perhentian waters

JERTIH: A fishing boat crew member was killed and two passengers were seriously injured in a collision between two boats in the waters off Pulau Perhentian this morning.

In the 8.15 am incident, the deceased identified as Rahmat Mat Ariffin, 43, from Kampung Nail, Kuala Besut, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic.

Acting Besut district police chief DSP Azrol Anuar Nor said the incident involved a fishing boat carrying three crew members as well as 10 passengers, and a tourist boat with two crew members and 10 passengers on board.

“The incident is believed to have occurred when a tourist boat from Pasir Panjang on Pulau Perhentian Kecil, which was heading towards a jetty of a resort on Pulau Perhentian Besar, collided with a fishing boat, chartered for squid jigging, that was on its way to a jetty at a village on Pulau Perhentian.

“The collision has resulted in the fishing boat suffering damage and capsize, killing one crew member due to severe injuries, while two were seriously injured and one sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Azrol said the fibreglass tourist boat only suffered minor damage, while all the crew members and passengers, including three foreigners and two children, escaped unhurt.

According to him, all the victims were then taken to the Pulau Perhentian Health Clinic by a civilian boat before being sent to the Besut Hospital using the Marine Police Force boat and an ambulance boat.

“This case has been referred to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for further investigation.

“All boat operators must comply with safety regulations set such as ensuring that their boats are in good condition and requiring those on board to wear life jackets,” he said.-Bernama