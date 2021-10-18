One killed, two injured after motorcycles crash on Lekas highway

NILAI: A 27-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the Kajang-Seremban (LEKAS) highway near here last night.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said Muhammad Luqmanul Hakim Abdul Hadi was heading to Kuala Lumpur from Seremban when he crashed into the metal divider at KM29.8 of the highway.

He said two other motorcyclists who were travelling in the same direction tried to avoid hitting Muhammad Luqmanul but also skidded and crashed in the accident at about 9.30 pm.

Muhammad Luqmanul sustained serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, he said in a statement today.

The other two motorcyclists, Muhammad Tat Termizi Yusof, 26, and Muhammad Faris Ahmad Pauzi, 27, suffered serious facial and hand injuries and were taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for treatment. — Bernama