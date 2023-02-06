One killed, two injured in lightning strike

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man was killed while two others were injured when they were struck by lightning while out trapping birds in Kampung Padang Tanjung, Marang yesterday.

Mohd Hassan Mohd Rani, 38, died at the scene while his two friends Mohamad Fadilah Jusoh, 37, and Abdul Hisyam Muhamad were reported to have suffered slight injuries.

Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Mat Dris said the department received a MERS999 call regarding the incident at about 7 pm.

“The three were taking shelter under a nearby tree during a thunderstorm, when Mohd Hassan was suddenly struck by lightning,” he said in a statement last night.

According to him, the lightning bolt also hit Mohamad Fadilah and Abdul Hisyam who were standing close to Mohd Hassan.

The victim’s body was taken to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital, Kuala Terengganu for post mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. - Bernama