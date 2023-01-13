One killed, two seriously hurt in Federal Highway crash

SHAH ALAM: An Indonesian man was killed after being involved in a six-vehicle pile-up at the Federal Highway Bukit Raja interchange here this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the department received the call at 7.47 am and arrived four minutes later at the location, to find six vehicles involved in the pile-up.

“As a result of the collision, three victims were trapped and the two seriously injured victims have been removed by members of the public and handed over to the medical officers,” he said in a statement today.

“Meanwhile, the medical officers confirmed a 57-year-old victim, who was extricated by the firefighters, died at the scene. The body was handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have detained the driver of a lorry said to have caused the fatal accident.

North Klang Police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the lorry crashed into the vehicles from behind when they stopped at the traffic light, causing them to ram into each other.

He said the lorry driver was detained under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigations, - Bernama