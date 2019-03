PETALING JAYA: At least one Malaysian was injured after gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

A tweet by the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington confirmed a Malaysian was injured and is being currently treated for injuries at the hospital.

“As reported, there was a shooting incident in Christchurch mosque at 1.40pm today. The High Comm is in close contact with the local authorities to get further details on the victimns. So far, one Malaysian is confirmed injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital. Please contact the High Commission at +64210440188 or mwwellington@kln,gov.my for assistance if you or your family/friends are affected by the incident,“ read the statement.

New Zealand police have confirmed multiple fatalities in the 1.40pm (8.40am Malaysia) incident, where four people, three men and one women, stormed into the Al Noor mosque on Dean’s Road and Linwood Masjid in Linwood Avenue, before opening fire.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as one of the darkest days in the country.