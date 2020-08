PETALING JAYA: After almost a month of no death reported due to Covid-19, the Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today one new death has been recorded, taking the death toll from the coronavirus to 126.

The last reported Covid-19 death was on July 31.

The deceased was a 75-year-old man who had a history of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

“The man had no history of travelling abroad. He was admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah on Aug 7 after experiencing cough and difficulty breathing and was discharged on Aug 18,“ said health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press statement today.

He was once again admitted to the same hospital on Aug 24 after a relapse of symptoms.

“A Covid-19 test showed he was positive. His condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on Aug 29 at 5.10pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said 17 new Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, of which only two were locally transmitted.

The total number of infections now stands at 9,334.

“The active cases are 160. Seven patients are currently warded in intensive care units (ICU), of whom five require ventilator support,“ said Noor Hisham.

Two of the locally transmitted cases were detected during a screening of close contacts in Kedah and Selangor.

Both cases involved Malaysian citizens.

The remaining 15 cases reported today were imported and they came back from India, Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively.

Ten people were discharged from the hospital in the past 24 hours after recovering from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,048.