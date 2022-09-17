One of three suspects who beat up Myanmar national arrested

IPOH: Police have arrested one of the three suspects involved in assaulting a Myanmar national at a restaurant near Bandar Baru Menglembu here yesterday.

The incident which was posted on social media went viral.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said his team received information of the incident at about 6.30 pm yesterday and managed to arrest one of the three suspects around Ipoh this evening.

“We carried out an investigation at the suspects’ house but the suspects were not to be found. Police are still conducting an investigation on two other suspects.

“The motive of the incident is believed to be provocation. The 44-year-old victim had allegedly disturbed the three suspects, all in their 20s, who were having food and drinks in a restaurant. The suspects are believed to be angered by the victim’s provocation and attacked him,“ he said in a statement.

According to Yahaya, the victim suffered injuries to his head and hand after being attacked with a chair and stick.

“The victim suffered minor injuries and is being treated in hospital,“ he added. - Bernama