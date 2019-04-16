One of two missing girls was unhappy with mom before running away: Cops

PETALING JAYA: One of the two teenage girls who went missing after celebrating the Tamil New Year together on Sunday was attempting to run away from home because she was unhappy with her mother.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said both girls were found by one of their aunts at the Batu Tiga KTM Komuter station at 2.30am on Monday.

“She brought the two girls to her house in Sungai Buloh.

“She only took them to the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at around 7.30pm on Monday,“ he said.

Mohd Zani said police had questioned them and will refer them to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a medical evaluation.

It was reported that M. Divyaa, 16, and N. Natshatra, 15, were last seen at the Maxwell Tower Condo, Jalan Gasing Indah, at around 11.40pm on Sunday.

According to Divyaa’s mother, T. Shanthi, the two are school friends who had gone to a nearby temple for the Tamil New Year prayers.

Shanthi earlier yesterday pleaded for help from the public to help locate the two girls.

A police report was lodged at 3am yesterday.

Shanthi’s daughter, Divyaa, was said to have gone to the temple with Natshatra about 5.30pm.

About 10.45pm, Shanthi contacted Divyaa who alerted her that she had booked a ride with a e-Hailing service at Natshatra’s house.

However, the ride was subsequently cancelled.

A spokesman from the e-Hailing service said that from the company’s records, the passenger cancelled the ride, so the driver proceeded to pick up another passenger.

Her daughter also told her that her phone was running out of battery.

When Divya did not arrive, Shanthi started looking for her, after being unable reach Divya on her phone.