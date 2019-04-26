One of two missing tahfiz students found drowned

JOHOR BARU: The body of one of the two tahfiz students who went missing while bathing in the river in Kampung Shaari, Simpang Renggam near Kluang, yesterday, was found today.

Kluang Police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said the body of Mohd Ammar Mazeni,13, was found at 5.20 am.

“The search and rescue team found his body stuck in grass in the river in Kampung Chokro, about 2 km from the last spot he was seen bathing.

“The body was sent to the Enche’ Besar Hajah Khalsom Hospital, Kluang,” he said in a statement.

The search continues for another victim Mohd Danish Mirzan Muhammad Said, 16.

Yesterday, both victims, from Sekolah Tahfiz Assidiq Gufran in Simpang Renggam were bathing with six friends but were swept off by strong river currents. — Bernama